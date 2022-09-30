LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.85. The company had a trading volume of 157,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,257. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $355.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

