LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 49,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,924. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

