LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank OZK raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,945,014. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.