LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,586 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.0% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 189,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Intel by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 55,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

INTC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,171,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

