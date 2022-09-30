Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LEGH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.7 %

LEGH opened at $17.21 on Monday. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,797,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,282,015.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 221.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 45.9% during the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 181.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 62,925 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 22.8% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

