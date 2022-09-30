Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 400 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 280,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,562,000 after purchasing an additional 92,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.15. The stock had a trading volume of 46,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.82. The stock has a market cap of $182.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $444.88 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.