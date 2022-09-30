Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,308,000 after acquiring an additional 146,598 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,885,000 after acquiring an additional 75,459 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 573,921 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.55. 26,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

