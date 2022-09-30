Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $13,302,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 867,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,134,128. The company has a market capitalization of $245.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.



