Legacy Bridge LLC Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,860 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in First Solar by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.94. The company had a trading volume of 143,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,812. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $140.64.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,527. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

