Legacy Bridge LLC Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after buying an additional 546,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.8 %

NXPI stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.85. 44,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,636. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

