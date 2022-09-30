LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in September

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,500 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 376,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 509.5 days.

LEGIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on LEG Immobilien from €105.00 ($107.14) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Kempen & Co raised LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €158.00 ($161.22) to €92.00 ($93.88) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Friday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $94.65. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $158.56.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

