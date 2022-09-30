Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 2,264 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 3.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. 890,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,948,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

