Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 22,014 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 2.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 920,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,935,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.