Lathrop Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7,300.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 66,869 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,944,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.82. The company had a trading volume of 140,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.83. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

