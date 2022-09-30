Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

LVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.54.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.23. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $3,280,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

