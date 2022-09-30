Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

