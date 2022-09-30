Landmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Get Rating) by 813.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.91% of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 79.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Stock Performance

TOTR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.83. 333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

