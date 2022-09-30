Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Position Increased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Landec worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Landec during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Landec by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Landec by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Landec by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $269.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.04.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNDC shares. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Landec in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

