Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $177.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.04.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.86. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 98.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 563.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Articles

