Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

LBAI opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $87.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

