Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 541,828 shares.The stock last traded at $9.10 and had previously closed at $8.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LADR. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 89.45 and a quick ratio of 89.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

