Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 541,828 shares.The stock last traded at $9.10 and had previously closed at $8.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LADR. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Ladder Capital Trading Up 2.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 89.45 and a quick ratio of 89.45.
Ladder Capital Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
