Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Up 0.7 %
KIROY stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
