Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Up 0.7 %

KIROY stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

