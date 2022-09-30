Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

KRO stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

