Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Position Increased by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 31,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.0 %

About Koninklijke Philips

Shares of PHG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,007. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.