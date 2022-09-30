Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives $20.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

KN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Knowles Stock Performance

NYSE:KN opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.54. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,244,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,556,000 after buying an additional 110,065 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,145,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,827,000 after buying an additional 111,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Knowles by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,508,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,133,000 after buying an additional 50,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Knowles by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after buying an additional 282,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Knowles by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,640,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after buying an additional 950,629 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

