Knights Group (LON:KGH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.20

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.20 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 76.40 ($0.92), with a volume of 237600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.20 ($0.96).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02. The firm has a market cap of £65.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,910.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 2.04 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.46. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

