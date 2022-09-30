Kleros Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Kleros has a market cap of $25.31 million and $1.66 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

