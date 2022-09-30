Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Keystone Law Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON:KEYS opened at GBX 440 ($5.32) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Keystone Law Group has a 52-week low of GBX 420 ($5.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($11.00). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 535.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 598.71. The company has a market capitalization of £137.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,095.24.

Keystone Law Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

In other news, insider James David Knight acquired 111,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £499,995 ($604,150.56).

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

