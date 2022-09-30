KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $201,638.25 and $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,482.20 or 0.99989318 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057897 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00082604 BTC.

KEYFI is a coin. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,262 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey. The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

