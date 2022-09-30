KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $23.37 Average PT from Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

