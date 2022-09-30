Keene & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

CTVA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

