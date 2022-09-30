Keene & Associates Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. State Street Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,341 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,899. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Gold to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

