Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keene & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 3.0% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $114.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,506. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $114.87 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

