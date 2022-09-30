Keene & Associates Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 3.3% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 229.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NEM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.39. 249,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.