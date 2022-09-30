Keene & Associates Inc. Acquires 919 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for about 2.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 61.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $262,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 79.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,975,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $220,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 506,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,291,446. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 target price (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

