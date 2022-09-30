KCCPAD Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $166,774.99 (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. KCCPAD has a market cap of $166,774.99 and approximately $9.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KCCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KCCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KCCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KCCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

