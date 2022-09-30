Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,368.84

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,368.84 ($16.54) and traded as low as GBX 1,234 ($14.91). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,271 ($15.36), with a volume of 130,675 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Kainos Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,344.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,369.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,258.32.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

