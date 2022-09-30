Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,000. Workday accounts for approximately 2.3% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 13,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,789 shares of company stock worth $18,453,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

WDAY stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.41. 16,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,198. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.76.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

