Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Confluent were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at $58,220,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of CFLT traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. 24,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,187. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The company had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,575. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.