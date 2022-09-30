Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.45. 849,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,666,064. The firm has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.