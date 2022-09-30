Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 35,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for 5.5% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.10% of MongoDB worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ MDB traded up $13.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.21. 48,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.53. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.17 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,160 shares of company stock worth $15,050,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

