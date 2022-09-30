JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.83 Per Share

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

LON JMG traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 100.50 ($1.21). The company had a trading volume of 3,968,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,360.00. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 98.40 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 138 ($1.67).

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.