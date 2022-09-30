JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.83 Per Share

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
LON JMG traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 100.50 ($1.21). The company had a trading volume of 3,968,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,360.00. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 98.40 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 138 ($1.67).
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile
