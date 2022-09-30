JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Target Price to GBX 2,410

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,934.11.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $50.42 on Monday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

