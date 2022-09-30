JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target to €13.50

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.60 ($13.88) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.15.

Vivendi stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

