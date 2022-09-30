Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.25. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 34,559 shares changing hands.

Jones Soda Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 48.35%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.