Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Up 55.0% in September

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

Shares of JSDA remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 32,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,609. Jones Soda has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a market cap of $27.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 48.35% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

