Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.65-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.39. The company had a trading volume of 166,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,830. The company has a market capitalization of $432.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $422,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

