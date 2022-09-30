John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on WLY shares. CJS Securities raised John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $85,292.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $85,292.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

