JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down to $9.16

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $8.79. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 3,416 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $759.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 29,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,294,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,854,655.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 29,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,294,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,854,655.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 112,913 shares of company stock worth $1,431,896. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soapstone Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after buying an additional 503,453 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.