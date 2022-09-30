Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.
Jefferson Security Bank Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.25.
Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter.
About Jefferson Security Bank
Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
