Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

Jefferson Security Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.25.

Get Jefferson Security Bank alerts:

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferson Security Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferson Security Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.